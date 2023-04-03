(Mass Appeal) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Child Advocacy Center is hosting several flag-raising ceremonies throughout the month. They’re also hosting a Luminaria Display and you’re invited to get involved. Kara McElhone, Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County, shares the details.

“This Little Light of Mine” is a luminaria display at Childs Park in Northampton on April 6th.

Flag-Raising Ceremonies

Amherst, Monday, April 3rd, 2:30 p.m., Common across from City Hall, 4 Boltwood Avenue

Easthampton, Wednesday, April 5th, at 9 a.m., City Hall, 50 Payson Avenue

Ware, Wednesday, April 5th, at Noon, Veteran’s Park, 101 Main Street

Northampton, Friday, April 7th, at Noon, Police Department, 29 Center Street

Hadley, Friday, April 7th, 2 p.m., Town Hall, 100 Middle Street

South Hadley, Monday, April 10th, 9:00 a.m., Police Department, 41 Bridge Street

Belchertown, Monday, April 10th, 10:30 a.m., Town Hall, 2 Jabish Street