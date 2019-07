Holyoke Rows offers an adaptive rowing program that enables all different kinds of people to row. The program helps people who are blind, disabled, have MS – and more – get in the water and start rowing.

We met with Stephanie Moore, the director of Holyoke Rows, to talk about the program and benefits people get from it.

We also spoke to high school rowers about the program, the positive aspects of its inclusiveness and how it can change their outlook for the better.