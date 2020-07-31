Exercise advice for cancer survivors

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Survivor Journeys has moved their popular “Cancer Survivorship 101” event to an online format this year, featuring monthly video lectures from their guest speakers. Scott Capozza has been the physical therapist for the Smilow Cancer Hospital Survivorship Clinic at Yale Cancer Center since its inception in 2006. He shares his advice on how to begin or restart an exercise program while recovering from cancer.

To see Scott Capozza’s lecture or others in the free, monthly Cancer Survivorship 101 series, visit www.survivorjourneys.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today