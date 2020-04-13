Exercise from home with online classes from Fitlab

(Mass Appeal) – It’s important to stay active while we quarantine. You can get help and motivation for your fitness journey with online exercise classes. Tim Donahue is the owner of Fitlab, and he shows us how he can bring the gym right to our living room!

Fitlab realizes that most clients don’t have gym equipment at home. The workouts use body weight exercises and you can use household items as weights.

Whether you’re looking to maintain your active lifestyle or if you’re trying to start a new fitness routine, online classes can help.

Visit Fitlab online at www.FitlabOfficial.com for more information or call them at (413) 266-8404. The gym is only open virtually right now, but they are located at 91 Union Street in West Springfield.

Segment sponsored by Fitlab