Exercising can be fast and fun with FitLab

(Mass Appeal) – If you’d like to get more exercise in the new year, a gym in West Springfield offers group classes for all abilities. Here to tell us more are Fitlab owner Tim Donahue and member Donna Cauley.

FitLab uses fast-paced, 30 minute group exercise routines that can be scaled to fit all athletic abilities. Progress is measured by more than just the numbers on a scale which helps members to stay motivated.

FitLab is located at 91 Union Street in West Springfield. For more information, visit FitLab online at www.FitLabOfficial.com or call (413) 266-8404.

