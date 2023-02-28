WWLP
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted: Feb 28, 2023 / 01:21 PM EST
Updated: Feb 28, 2023 / 01:21 PM EST
(Mass Appeal) – The LAVA Center in Greenfield has an exhibit coming up that explores the plight of immigrant farm workers right here in Western Mass. Alfonso Neal and Lindy Whiton, project co-directors, share more about the Spring Showcase.
