BOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service)-- Shanyce Parker has a credit score above 800, a long history of work as a housing advocate for individuals struggling with homelessness, and has typically paid her rent on time, all characteristics she believes should make her a top candidate for apartment openings.

But when Parker informs realtors that she qualifies for a housing voucher, the South End mother of two told lawmakers on Monday, "they usually ghost me." "I stopped keeping count of the number of apartments I've been turned away from over the years," Parker said. "I used to try to educate agents about vouchers and how they work, but now, when someone says no, I don't fight them any more."