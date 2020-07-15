Expanding services for homeless veterans

(Mass Appeal) – Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, many veterans are facing homelessness. Dr. Keith Harris, national director of Clinical Operations in the Homeless Program Office at the VA, joined us with how VA is helping.

According to Dr. Harris, the US Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded support services for veterans facing housing insecurity and has provided funds for rent and utility assistance.

Dr. Harris added that the CARES Act has helped lift funding limits, providing more money for hotel placement.