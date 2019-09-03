Experience Springfield’s historic Mattoon Street at its annual festival

(Mass Appeal) – More than 100 artists and crafters will exhibit at the 47th annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival this weekend. Here to tell us more is Bob McCarroll.

This free arts and crafts show is held on lovely Mattoon street, lined with restored brick Victorian row houses in the city’s first historic district. It is the oldest arts and crafts show in Western Massachusetts.

The festival is free and open to the public. It runs from 10 AM to 5 PM on September 7th and 8th. For more information, visit www.mattoonfestival.org or call (413) 736-0629.