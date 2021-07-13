Experience V.I.P. beauty treatments with The Shot Shop!

Mass Appeal – The Shot Shop is a well-established Medical Rejuvenation Spa, celebrating the opening of their second location in Longmeadow, MA with a special event!

Wednesday, July 14th from 2pm-4pm is your chance to hop on board the Emsculpt & Emcella VIP Tour Bus, making a stop at The Shot Shop’s Longmeadow location at 722 Bliss Road, in the Longmeadow Shops. To make your appointment, call the office at 860-746-0007.

To learn more about The Shot Shop and the personalized services they offer every day, log on to ssmedspa.com.

Segment sponsored by: The Shot Shop

