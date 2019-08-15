Experience vibrant colors and culture at the Springfield Caribbean Carnival Parade

The spirit of the Caribbean is coming to Springfield this Saturday at the Springfield Carnival Parade. Gloria Scarlett, president of the Springfield Carnival Association, and Delva Campbell, costume organizer for the Carnival Association, joined us to provide all the details.

Taking place this Saturday, August 17, the parade and carnival will be a full affair running from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. in Blunt Park. The parade begins at noon at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School on Catherine Street and culminates in the park. Scarlett mentioned there will be Caribbean food, music, and non-profit resources there. It’s a great place to connect with the Caribbean community, she added.

Campbell showed and described some of the impressive handmade costumes that will be show in the parade. Colorful and huge, these costumes take a long time to make and are refreshed with new colors and adornments every year.