(MASS APPEAL) – October 15th is a day to spend in Holyoke! Get ready for a race like you’ve never seen before at the Great Holyoke Brick Race, and work up an appetite for the Paper City Food Festival because Holyoke is highlighting its hidden gems. Here to talk more about that is Jeff Bianchine, the Executive Director of Print Shop and Manager of Artery, Jordan Hart, the Executive Director of Greater Holyoke Chamber, and Juan Uribe, the owner of El Paraíso Colombiano Restaurant and Bar.

Events on Saturday, October 15th

Doors Open Holyoke 10am – 3pm

The Great Holyoke Brick Race 11am – 2pm

Paper City Food Festival 3pm – 9pm

Programs all day at Wistariahust and Children’s Museums

For more information visit exploreholyoke.com