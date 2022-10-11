(MASS APPEAL) – October 15th is a day to spend in Holyoke! Get ready for a race like you’ve never seen before at the Great Holyoke Brick Race, and work up an appetite for the Paper City Food Festival because Holyoke is highlighting its hidden gems. Here to talk more about that is Jeff Bianchine, the Executive Director of Print Shop and Manager of Artery, Jordan Hart, the Executive Director of Greater Holyoke Chamber, and Juan Uribe, the owner of El Paraíso Colombiano Restaurant and Bar.
Events on Saturday, October 15th
- Doors Open Holyoke 10am – 3pm
- The Great Holyoke Brick Race 11am – 2pm
- Paper City Food Festival 3pm – 9pm
- Programs all day at Wistariahust and Children’s Museums
For more information visit exploreholyoke.com