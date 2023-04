(Mass Appeal) – With Earth Day coming up soon, we wanted to bring your attention to En-ROADS, which is a global climate simulator allowing users to explore the impact of specific environmental policies on hundreds of factors like energy prices, global temperature, air quality, and sea level rise. With me now are En-ROADS Climate Ambassadors, Jane Heinze-Fry and Tom Rawson, who will be hosting a presentation on this topic at Westfield State University on Thursday April 20th.