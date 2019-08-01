Explore the produce aisle to make dumplings with exotic greens

Many people are intimidated by vegetables they haven’t tried before. Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen is here to help demystify bok choy and napa cabbage while making some dumplings!
Dumpling dough
3 cups (420 grams) all-purpose flour
1 cup boiling water
1/4 cup room temperature water
1 teaspoon oil
And then it’s making it – letting it rest for an hour which again, I can come with pre made dough and wrappers to make it easier.
Dumpling filling
1 pound (450 grams) ground pork (at least 20% fat)
1 tablespoon ginger , freshly grated
2 tablespoons light soy sauce (or regular soy sauce)
2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1 pound (450 grams) napa cabbage
4 green onions , finely chopped
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 package frozen dumpling wrappers
Prepare filling:
- Combine ground pork, shrimp, ginger, light soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, salt, and white pepper in a large bowl. Stir with a spatula until the ingredients are well combined and form a sticky paste. Thorough mixing is essential here, so your dumpling filling will stay together when you wrap dumplings. Cover with a plastic wrapper and allow to marinate in fridge until you’re ready to wrap the dumplings.
- Cut 6 to 8 pieces napa cabbage leaves (just enough to line the steamer) and keep for later. Cut the rest of the cabbage into small cubes and set aside.
- Sprinkle 2 pinches of salt onto the cabbage and mix well with your hands. Allow this to sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Use a few layers of cheesecloth or paper towel to squeeze out extra water.
- Just before wrapping dumplings, add the napa cabbage, green onion, and sesame oil into the pork mixture. Stir to mix well.