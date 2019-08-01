Explore the produce aisle to make dumplings with exotic greens

Many people are intimidated by vegetables they haven’t tried before. Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen is here to help demystify bok choy and napa cabbage while making some dumplings!

Dumpling dough

3 cups (420 grams) all-purpose flour

1 cup boiling water

1/4 cup room temperature water

1 teaspoon oil

And then it’s making it – letting it rest for an hour which again, I can come with pre made dough and wrappers to make it easier.

Dumpling filling

1 pound (450 grams) ground pork (at least 20% fat)

1 tablespoon ginger , freshly grated

2 tablespoons light soy sauce (or regular soy sauce)

2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1 pound (450 grams) napa cabbage

4 green onions , finely chopped

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 package frozen dumpling wrappers





Prepare filling: