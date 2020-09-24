Explore the science of chemical reactions by baking some tasty apple muffins

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking to sneak in a little extra education in your children’s day? Have them join you in the kitchen for a lesson in chemical reactions while you make dinner or some tasty muffins. Ashley Tresoline, Owner of Bella Foodie explains how she keeps children engaged in cooking lessons by explaining the chemistry involved with recipes. She also shares her recipe for apple crunch muffins.

Apple Crunch Muffins

By: Ashley Tresoline ©

Ingredients:

½ cup non diary milk plus ½ tbs apple cider vinegar (I use almond milk)

1/3 cup applesauce unsweetened

¼ cup maple syrup plus 2 tbs.

¼ cup melted coconut oil

1 egg

2 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup almond flour or almond meal

1 ¼ cup all purpose flour (can sub 1 to 1 gfree flour)

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 tbs. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

1 cup granny smith apples, peeled and diced

Crumble topping

1/3 to ½ cup almond meal flour

2 tbs. maple syrup

2 tbs. coconut sugar

¼ almonds, coarsely chopped or your favorite nut

2 tbs. coconut oil, melted

Pinch of cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425°and line a muffin tin with paper liners about 9 muffins. Measure out the non-diary milk and add the cider vinegar and set aside. In a small bowl combine all the crumble ingredients and set aside. In a large bowl add the almond flour, all purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk the dry ingredients together until well combined. Peel and chop your apple and set aside. In a small bowl combine the wet ingredients milk vinegar mixture, egg, unsweetened applesauce, ¼ cup maple syrup, the rest of the coconut oil and the vanilla extract. Whisk together until combined and then add to the dry ingredients and mix together. Once well combined fold in the apples. Fill the muffin tins ½ way. Bake at 425°for 5 minutes then lower the oven to 350°for 10-15 minutes.