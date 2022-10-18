(MASS APPEAL) – Berkshire East Canopy tours is New England’s largest zip line destination, featuring some of the longest zip lines in North America. With the trees changing colors, this is the best time of year for a canopy tour. Joining us is Tony Ostroski, Operations Director for Berkshire East Canopy Tours, to tell us all about it.

Zip Line Canopy Tours

Berkshire East Canopy Tours feature some of the most breathtaking views in western Mass, and with several tour options there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Tour options include:

Valley Jump Tour – best for beginners and groups

Montain Top Tour – intermediate level and most popular

Base Area Tour – most adventurous and adrenaline filled

Their summer season is ends November 6th, and reservations are filling up fast to see peak fall foliage. Reservations can be made at berkshireeast.com

Sponsored by: Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau