Exploring Brignole Vineyards

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal hit the road on Wednesday and took a trip to East Granby, Connecticut to Brignole Vineyards. Timothy Brignole, owner and winemaker, showed us everything from how the grapes are grown to proper tasting techniques.

We started in the vineyard, where Brignole described how the vines grow and when the grapes are harvested. Then we moved inside to discuss not only the wine making process, but also how it’s bottled.

Finally we got to the fun part – tasting! Brignole explained why it takes three sips in order really properly taste a wine.