Exploring options for senior housing

(Mass Appeal) – There are more and more options opening up for seniors these days as they choose to downsize. Cynthia Brown-Clemens, of the Safe Harbor Adult Day Care program, and Bill Lucardi, of Haberman Insurance, joined us to discuss different options and how you should plan for them.

Senior day care or supportive living facilities are some of the avenues to explore, but proper planning for these options is key.

People should start getting plans in order in their 50’s, because what you don’t want is to have to make rash life decisions when you are under pressure.