Breaking News
Health officials confirm third vaping-illness related death in Massachusetts

Exploring Salem: A visit with the cast of “Cry Innocent”

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – After wrapping up the Halloween show, we continued to explore the city of Salem and stumbled upon performers of the play “Cry Innocent,” who told us about their unique performance centered around the first woman to ever be tried as a witch.

We spoke with actor Carl Shultz, who provided an overview of the play and informed us the audience votes on the innocence or guilt of Bridget, the woman being accused, and the results are different with every audience.

The cast also sang a few lines of 16th century drinking song that is featured in the play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories