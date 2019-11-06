Exploring Salem: A visit with the cast of “Cry Innocent”

(Mass Appeal) – After wrapping up the Halloween show, we continued to explore the city of Salem and stumbled upon performers of the play “Cry Innocent,” who told us about their unique performance centered around the first woman to ever be tried as a witch.

We spoke with actor Carl Shultz, who provided an overview of the play and informed us the audience votes on the innocence or guilt of Bridget, the woman being accused, and the results are different with every audience.

The cast also sang a few lines of 16th century drinking song that is featured in the play.