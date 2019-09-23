Exploring Storrowton Village and Craft Commons at The Big E

(Mass Appeal) – The Big E Mardi Gras Band helps set a festive tone for our coverage of Storrowton Village and the Craft Commons area.

We learn some history and interesting facts from Storrowton Village’s buildings. Why was the Meeting House decorated so plainly? We also check out a beef stew recipe from the 1830s and see iron being hammered into a hook at the blacksmith shop.

Craft Commons is home to dozens of artisans. Today we meet a jeweler who carves coins and a beekeeper that creates personal care items out of beeswax.

Some artisans sculpt with clay, but The Big E gets its annual butter sculpture! We’ll meet the artists behind this year’s creation.

We also see how kettle corn is made. A stand at the New Hampshire building on the Avenue of States is offering both a traditional recipe as well as some creative daily flavors.

Turning to agriculture at the fair, we learn how the 4-H Beef Auction is empowering youth with some valuable life skills.