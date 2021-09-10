Exploring the 172nd Franklin County Fair

(Mass Appeal) – The 172nd Franklin County Fair truly has something for everyone. Today we spent some time hearing about the Bloom family and experiencing just two of their many illusion tricks that families of all ages will be amazed by.

Mike Piazza from High Flying Dogs introduced us to two of his K9 friends and did a quick demonstration of a few of the tricks his dogs can perform along with the amazing Frisbee catching skills that will be on display.

The Bloom family was back with a juvenile tyrannosaurus rex named Prevo that can be found wandering the grounds of this year’s fair to the delight, and fright, of the attendees.

Visiting any fair would not be complete without sampling some of the great foods that are available. Brandon Long from Wicked Awesome Eats, David Leonard from Nelson’s Fudge Co., and Jim Bragdon from All Things Maple, are just three of the many local food vendors who shared with us just a smidgeon of the many edible delights at this year’s fair.