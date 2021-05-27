Exploring the American Heritage Museum

(Mass Appeal) – With Memorial Day approaching, we decided to take a look at our country’s

fight for democracy and the experience of the citizen soldier at the American Heritage Museum

in Hudson.

We spoke with Rob Collings, president of the American Heritage Museum about the museum’s

mission to educate through an immersive experience. The museum itself, Collings said, is laid

out chronologically, exploring conflicts from the Revolutionary War to current day.

Next we spoke with Lead Docent Colin Rixon, who was wearing a World War II British uniform.

Rixon’s father’s actual uniform happens to be on display at the museum. Rixon gave us an idea

about some of the challenging conditions of war, including the trench experience.

Collings joined us again to explain the museum’s tank collection before we went outside for the

tank driving experience.

Collings showed Alanna how to drive an actual M4 Sherman Tank from World War II. The

general public is able to have tank driving experiences at the American Heritage Museum, with

all the revenue going toward restoration and preservation.

The American Heritage Museum is open on Memorial Day from from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.