Exploring the ancient world of falconry

(Mass Appeal) – The ancient art of falconry is alive and well in Hadley. We met with Chris Davis, master falconer at New England Falconry, to learn his craft and get a close look at these amazing birds.

Davis showed us the basic postures of falconry and explained how he will place a piece of meat on the glove to attract the bird. The birds used are Harris’s Hawks, and their natural habitat is in the Southwestern part of the United States.

Harris’s Hawks have a diet that consists of rabbits and jack rabbits. They only weigh 1 – 2 lbs.