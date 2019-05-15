Exploring the beautiful Stanley Park in Westfield

We took advantage of the spring weather by visiting the beautiful Stanley Park in Westfield. This free park sits on 300 acres and has several gardens, playing fields, trails, and much more.

Stanley Park Board President Angela Derouin shared a litte about Stanley Park’s history – the park was founded in 1949 by the Beveridge family, owners of Stanley Home Products. Paul Kuczynski, Greenhouse and Rose Garden Supervisor, told us what it takes to get Stanley Park blooming from spring to fall. Managing Director Bob McKean gave us a tour of the Duck Pond and Colonial Village. We closed the day out at the tranquil Asian Gardens. For more information on the park and its many upcoming events, visit: StanleyPark.org .