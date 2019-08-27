Exploring the benefits of local dairy farms with CISA and Barstow Dairy Store and Bakery

(Mass Appeal) – We took a trip to Barstow’s Dairy Store and Bakery and Barstow’s Longview Farm in Hadley with CISA, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, to talk about the value local dairy farms bring to a community.

CISA’s Claire Morenon spoke to the importance of local dairy farms, from the contributions to the local food economy to land preservation. Denise Barstow described her family’s farm and what it is like being an intergral part of a working farm as a young woman.

Barstow also shared a delicious piece of award-winning apple pie – a family recipe – from the Barstow’s Bakery and Dairy Store. The pie was paired with a piece of Cabot cheddar and because Barstow is a part of the Cabot Collaborative, some of the milk they produce is sent there to make the cheese.

CISA or Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, can be found at https://www.buylocalfood.org/ and Barstow’s Dairy Store and Bakery and Barstow’s Longview Farm can be found at https://www.barstowslongviewfarm.com/ .

Promotional consideration provided by CISA, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture.