(Mass Appeal) – Ever wonder about the craters that result from meteorites hitting the earth? Jenny Powers from the Springfield Museums showed us a demonstration on how they are formed.

First, Powers filled a large tray with flour (you could also use corn starch). She held various objects above the tray and dropped them down into the flour.

What resulted was not only a cloud of flour, but a divot in the surface, very similar to what happens when a meteorite hits the earth’s surface.