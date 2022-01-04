Exploring winter wonders at Amelia Park Children’s Museum

(Mass Appeal) – Each month, visitors of The Amelia Park Children’s Museum in Westfield engage in special activities designed around new themes. January’s theme is ‘Winter Wonders’ and visitors are encouraged to learn all about the animals, festivals, and activities that make winter in New England so wonderful. Joining me with more is Brianne Zulkiewicz, Education Manager of Amelia Park Children’s Museum.

It’s just three ingredients:

Corn starch, vegetable oil, and glitter

We use about 1.5 cups of corn starch, .25 cups of oil, and glitter to preference

The key part is that the texture feels just like snow!