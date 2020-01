(Mass Appeal) – You don’t have to be a fine artist to express yourself creatively. Artistic expression takes many forms and expressing yourself creatively without pressure can feel rewarding. Dr. Dean Nimmer the art doctor joins us with a scrapbook project anyone can try.

Dr. Dean encourages us to see ourselves as “Makers.” Makers include all people who get pleasure from activities that nurture their spirit, and that’s something quite valuable in and of itself.