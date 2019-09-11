Faced with acne? We’ve got advice

(Mass Appeal) – Dr. Stanley Glazer from the New England Dermatology and Laser Center joined us today to discuss acne and the new advancements in treatment.

Dr. Glazer showed us three different types of acne, ranging from mild to severe. He noted that treatment in the beginning stages of acne can help it from progressing.

Dr. Glazer said that acne can hit at any age and there’s not much in the way of prevention. The main determining factor is genetics. However today there are many forms of treatment, including once prescription only medicines that are now available over the counter. If acne gets very severe, it can be treated with antibiotics.