(Mass Appeal) – “Fake cakes” are all the rage on the internet right now. These are cakes, cookies, even ice cream that will last, almost, forever and these are pretty cool decorations you can create for the different holidays throughout the year. Malena Chipps from Fancy That Antiques.com is here to show us how to make keepsake Valentines cakes and cookies from simple ingredients you already have at home.

FAKE ICE CREAM & CANDY RECIPE:

½ cup baking soda

3 tablespoons white glue

2 tablespoons acrylic paint

*A quicker way is to mix lightweight spackle and a few drops of paint and scoop it like ice cream. But, baking soda works if you don’t have spackle.

FAKE SUGAR COOKIE RECIPE:

1 cup of salt

1 cup of water

2 cups of flour

Fake Icing (PUFFY Texture Paste):

1/4 cup baking soda

1 Tbs Mod Podge

1 Tbs white acrylic paint

Puffy Paint:

¼ Cup Flour

¼ Cup School glue (like Elmer’s)

¾ Cup shaving foam

a few drops of acrylic paint