Looking for a new dessert to serve either for Thanksgiving or one of the other upcoming holidays? Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, has a apple and pear crumble dessert to share with us all.
This Fall Apple Pear Crumble is packed with juicy orchard fruits, cinnamon, and of course, a buttery crumble topping! The mixture of sweet apples and pears cooks down in the oven and the pie crust-esque topping is the perfect foil for the syrupy fruit filling. This is the perfect Fall dessert to serve with a little bit of ice cream!
Fall Apple Pear Crumble
Ingredients:
4 large honey crisp apples, peeled & cored
2 large Bartlett pears, washed
1 teaspoon of fine vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon of salt
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
½ cup salted butter, chilled
1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
vanilla ice cream for serving
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350F.
- Butter a 9×13 baking dish and set aside.
- Peel and core your apples. Cut into quarters and then slice thinly (1/8 inch). Add them to a large bowl.
- Next, cut the pear from the core in quarters, leaving the skin on. Slice them into a variety of 1/8 inch slices or into ½ inch cubes (if you want a different texture). Add to the bowl of apples.
- Sprinkle the apples & pears with ¼ teaspoon of salt, vanilla, and cornstarch. Gently mix and set aside.
- In another large mixing bowl, add the flour, sugar, & cinnamon and mix quickly with a fork. Add the stick of butter, and then – using your hands – incorporate the butter into the dry mix. You’re going to ‘squish’ the butter in, using the heat from your hands to melt it slightly. Mix until the butter starts to clump with the flour and then begin to crumble up the clumps, while also stirring it around. You want the end result to look like a mix of sandy dough with a few larger chunks.
- Once the dough is ready, take the apples & pears and pour them into the prepared baking dish. Spread the fruit out evenly. Evenly spread the “sandy” butter & flour mixture over the fruit, in one layer.
- Place on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 40-50 minutes, or, until golden and slightly bubbly.
- Let cool for at least 15 minutes before serving.