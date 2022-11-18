(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a new dessert to serve either for Thanksgiving or one of the other upcoming holidays? Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, has a apple and pear crumble dessert to share with us all.

This Fall Apple Pear Crumble is packed with juicy orchard fruits, cinnamon, and of course, a buttery crumble topping! The mixture of sweet apples and pears cooks down in the oven and the pie crust-esque topping is the perfect foil for the syrupy fruit filling. This is the perfect Fall dessert to serve with a little bit of ice cream!

Fall Apple Pear Crumble

Ingredients:

4 large honey crisp apples, peeled & cored 2 large Bartlett pears, washed 1 teaspoon of fine vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon of salt 2 teaspoons cornstarch 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar ½ cup salted butter, chilled 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon vanilla ice cream for serving

Instructions: