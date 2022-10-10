(MASS APPEAL) – The Jewish Community Center in Springfield offers a variety of classes, clubs and events year-round with cultural, educational and recreational programming for adults of all ages. The JCC just released their 2022 Fall Adult Education Series and are hosting a Kickoff Event for their fall “Literatour” this week. Here with all the details is Craig Kazin from the JCC.

Literatour Kickoff Event

On Thursday, October 13th at 7:00pm at the JCC Goldstein Auditorium there will be a book discussion for the JCC Book Club’s first book of the season, The Matchmaker’s Gift. This event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Visit their website for more information and for the full fall schedule.