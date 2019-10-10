Belen Rodriguez and Morgan Laner, from the Center for EcoTechnology, helped us prepare our home for the cold weather with a Fall Energy Savings quiz.
True/False statements covered:
- Solar panels are very expensive
- Solar panels work in the winter
- Using your ceiling fan during the winter will cool your house instead of heating it
- Most homeowners and renters can get a no-cost home energy audit
- Replacing my current light bulbs with LED bulbs won’t make a big difference in energy savings
- Heat pumps can only be used for heating a space
For more information, you can head to CETOnline.org