(MASS APPEAL) – The Apple Place in East Longmeadow is a summer-time hot spot, especially for their ice cream. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, it does. They are still open and ready for some fall time fun!

The Apple Place

Corn Maze

One of The Apple Place’s main fall attractions is their annual corn maze. Although the design changes every year, the family fun is a staple. This year’s theme is “Hometown Carnival” and they are embracing the circus-style with fun carnival games and activities placed throughout the corn maze. The corn maze is open weekends through October 29th from 11:00am – 6:00pm, dependent on weather.

Flash Light Night in the Maze

If you’re looking for a spookier experience be sure to check out their upcoming Flash Light Nights in the Maze. Make sure to bring your own flashlight, last admittance is at 7:45pm.

Bakery

The Apple Place offers a variety of baked goods everyday made right on their farm. They offer gluten free and vegan items as well. Their bakery is open until around Thanksgiving and offers fresh cidar donuts, handmade pies, cookies, bread and much more.

Visit theappleplace.net for full list of upcoming events and live music taking place on Sundays.

