(Mass Appeal) – Ed Sourdiffe, Mass Appeal’s Green Thumb Guru, joined us with tips on how to clean up your garden in preparation for winter.

According to Sourdiffe, it’s important to weed your garden now, because otherwise the weeds will scatter seeds in your garden, which will lead to additional weeds in the spring.

He also noted that you should leave the leaves – get them off the lawn, but crush them up and they are great food for your garden.