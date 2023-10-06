(Mass Appeal) – Join Kayla in the kitchen as she and Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, make an apple chutney. It’s ideal to make in the fall with sweet apples and tastes even better on a grilled cheese sandwich.

Apple Chutney

This chutney is ideal to make in the fall with sweet firm apples such as Galas. (Honey Crisp apples work well too.) To prepare this delicious condiment unpeeled apples are diced, and then simmered along with onions in a spiced mixture of sugar and vinegar. This chutney makes a splendid counterpoint to roast pork, poultry, and lamb. You can also serve it as an extra filling in a grilled cheese sandwich.

2 medium-large Gala or Honey Crisp apples

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2/3 cup light brown sugar

2 teaspoons country-style Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

3/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Generous pinch cayenne pepper

1/3 cup cider vinegar

Halve and core the unpeeled apples, then cut them into 1/2-inch dice.

2. In a medium, non-reactive saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté, stirring, until onions are softened, about 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the saucepan and the diced apples. Sauté, stirring frequently, until the apples are translucent and lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add brown sugar, mustard, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, and cayenne and stir until the sugar starts to melt. Add the vinegar and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook, stirring frequently, until thickened and liquids are syrupy, 10 to 12 minutes or more. Remove the pan from the heat and let the chutney cool to room temperature. (The chutney can be prepared 3 days ahead; cover and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature 30 minutes before using.)

Makes about 1 1/2 cups

Grilled Cheddar Cheese Sandwich with Apple Chutney

For a delicious change, add some homemade apple chutney to your grilled cheese sandwiches. The sweet and tart taste of this chutney partners well with salty cheese. A sharp white cheddar is particularly good, but Gouda, Italian Fontina, and Havarti would also be fine choices.

A 6-to 8-ounce piece of sharp white cheddar cheese or another good melting cheese (See cooking tip.)

1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter plus more if needed

1/2 tablespoon canola oil plus more if needed

2 bread slices from a good quality peasant or sandwich bread (Whole Foods whole wheat hearth bread works well.)

2 to 3 tablespoons Apple Chutney (Recipe above.)

1. Using a cheese slicer or sharp knife shave about 2 ounces of cheese from the piece of sharp white cheddar or using a stand grater grate 2 ounces to yield 3/4 cup. You will have some cheese left over; save for another use.

2. Heat butter and oil in a medium, heavy skillet set over medium heat. When hot, but not browning, add 2 bread slices to the skillet and cook for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until lightly toasted on the underside, Using tongs or a metal spatula, turn slices over and top each slice with half of the cheese. Add more butter and canola oil in equal amounts if needed. Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of the apple chutney on one half.

3. Cook until bread slices are golden and toasted on the undersides, and cheese has melted about 2 minutes. Watch carefully and lower the heat if the bread is browning too quickly. With a metal spatula, lift the slice without chutney and place cheese side down, on top of the other slice to form a sandwich. Cook 30 to 60 seconds more. Then remove the sandwich to a cutting board and halve it. Serve warm!

Makes 1 sandwich

Cooking tip: Seaside English cheddar available at Whole Foods is an especially flavorful cheddar to use in this sandwich. It tends to break when shaved thinly but can be grated easily.