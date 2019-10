(Mass Appeal) – Explore the inside of aircraft and rescue trucks at the New England Air Museum’s Open Cockpit and Touch a Truck event. Here to tell us more is museum curator Nick Hurley.

Kids of all ages can enjoy the event on Saturday, October 12th from 10 AM – 3 PM. The museum is located at 36 Perimeter Road, Windsor Locks, CT.

For more information, visit www.NEAM.org or call (860) 623-3305.

