(Mass Appeal) – Springfield Jazz and Roots festival is a two-day celebration of the arts, culture and music that is fun for the entire family. Joining me now for a segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau is the festival’s Executive Director, Kristin Neville.

The festival takes place at Stearns Square and Tower Square Park in Springfield on Friday, August 12th from 5pm-10pm and Saturday, August 13th from 1pm – 10pm. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to help support the festival and its year-round efforts.

Visit springfieldjazzfest.org for more information!