(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for something fun, and educational, to do with your kids, we’ve got an idea that will create a keepsake that you can use every year. Brent Anderson, owner of Funstruction, is here now to show us a project.

One Board Wooden Planter : Liven up any space, indoor or out, with this colorful planter/plant stand!

Materials:

-Pine board, width of your choice. We used a 7” board for the bigger one and 6” board for the smaller one

-Paint (both spray paint and acrylic paint work well)

-Nails or screws

Cut list:

*Bigger planter, using a 7” board

-sides: 2 pieces at 10” long

-front and back: 2 pieces at 7” long

-bottom: measure to fit once assembled

-when cutting design in sides, find the middle of the board and go up 3”. Measure 1.75” from each side, draw a line connecting to the middle of the board

*Smaller planter, using a 6” board

-sides: 2 pieces at 8” long

-front and back: 2 pieces at 6” long

-bottom: measure to fit once assembled

-when cutting design in sides, find the middle of the board and go up 2”. Measure 1.25” from each side, draw a line connecting to the middle of the board

Putting it together:

-Choose your type of paint and color and paint your chosen pieces before assembling

-Apply glue to edge of side, position against the front piece, and nail/screw in place

-Repeat same process with the back piece

-Apply glue to exposed ends, position side piece in place, nail/screw in place

-Measure to fit piece in bottom. It’s ok to leave some space on the edges, or drill holes in the bottom, to allow any extra water to drain out.