(Mass Appeal) – Mother’s Day is in less than two weeks and if you’re looking for the perfect treat for Mom, then we have you covered! I’m joined now by our good friend Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, who is here to share some delicious as always!

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter, slightly softened, but still cold to the touch

2 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, fresh is preferred

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup Turbinado Sugar for sprinkling

DIRECTIONS: