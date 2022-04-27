(Mass Appeal) – Mother’s Day is in less than two weeks and if you’re looking for the perfect treat for Mom, then we have you covered! I’m joined now by our good friend Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, who is here to share some delicious as always!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup butter, slightly softened, but still cold to the touch
- 2 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, fresh is preferred
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup Turbinado Sugar for sprinkling
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 375F and prepare a standard sized muffin pan with your favorite liners.
- Wash the blueberries and allow to drain. Reserve half a cup of blueberries and mash them with a fork in a small bowl. Store the rest of the blueberries in a medium sized bowl. Set aside.
- Mix all of the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Take 1 tablespoon of the flour mix and combine with the whole blueberries and stir gently. The flour will stop the blueberries from sinking to the bottom of the muffins while baking.
- Beat the slightly softened, but still cold butter and sugar together in the bowl of a stand mixer or using a hand mixer. Beat until light and fluffy. Add one egg at a time and beat to incorporate into the sugar/butter mixture.
- Add the vanilla extract to the 1/2 cup of milk.
- Alternating between the milk/vanilla mixture and the flour mix, beat into the butter and sugar, beating after each addition. Reserve the last flour portion to fold in by hand. Stir in the pureed blueberries.
- Gently fold by hand the remaining portion of the flour mixture and the whole blueberries. Fold enough to just incorporate. You will still see some pockets of flour.
- Using a batter scoop or ice cream scoop, portion out the dough to fill the 12 paper liners.
- Top with the Turbinado sugar (or the sugar mixed with nutmeg, but I prefer the former).
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a test toothpick comes out clean.
- Once baked, move to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes and then remove the muffins to the rack to cool completely.