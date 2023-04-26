(MASS APPEAL) – Black Vivid is still on the search for Male and Female models to take part in their Fashion Show X taking place in June and you could join them on the stage! Joining me to give all the details on their auditions is India Anderson and Lelia Jiggetts.

Model Auditions

Auditions for anyone interested in model for Black Vivid’s Fashion Show X take place on Thursday, April 27th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at 627 State Street, Springfield. They are looking for male and female models in all sizes. Models must be 18+ and wear all black. Ladies must bring heals.