(Mass Appeal) – February is American Heart Month and we had the opportunity to sit down with esteemed cardiologists from Mass General Brigham Cooley Dickinson Hospital to talk about heart health. In this interview we speak with Dr. Steven Weinsier about common heart diseases in the elderly.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital is located at 30 Locust Street, Northampton. Visit cooleydickinson.org for more information.

