Feed the Kids Golf Tournament looks to help end hunger

Unfortunately, hunger is a problem in many of our area communities. That’s why Dr. Kadushin and his wife, Mary Kay Kadushin, started Feed the Kids Golf Tournament. Now in its second year, the tournament is scheduled for Monday, September 30.

Dr. Kadushin joined us in Studio 1A to discuss upcoming tournament, the programs it funds, and how important it is for children to be well fed. Dr. Kadushin pointed out the link between academic performance and hunger, noting that the benefits of supporting these programs will have long lasting effects.

The annual charity golf tournament to benefit No Kid Hungry® and the HPS Weekend Backpack Program will be held on Monday, September 30 at Springfield Country Club, 1375 Elm Street, West Springfield. The event will include a day of golf with lunch, a cocktail hour, dinner and auction. Proceeds raise funds to support school breakfast programs, summer meals, and the HPS Weekend Backpack Program, which distributes food that children can enjoy over the weekend.

For tickets and information on this tournament, visit: https://www.feedthekidsgolf.com/ .