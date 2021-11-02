Festive holiday decorations the whole family can make

(Mass Appeal) – For the holidays or every day, the best decorations for your home are those made with love and effort by the little ones in our lives. Here with some festive decoration ideas the whole family can get involved in is Brent Anderson, owner of Funstruction.

Snowflake Project: Great outdoor project to show your winter spirit!

Materials:

-Used 1×3 pine board (can be done with 1 8-foot board)

-1 or 2 packages of shims, we used 7 3/8” x 1 3/8”

Putting it together:

-Cut back pieces, 3 @ 25-28 inches, depending on how big you want your snowflake

-Create X, nail and glue together. Once set, flip over and nail and glue to back piece

-Attach shims at 90 degree angle, creating a V, about 2 inches from the top. Use glue and 3/4” nails.

-Drill hole at top to hang, we used rope

2×4 Snowman: Perfect for an indoor or outdoor decoration. Easy and quick to make.

Materials:

-2×4 for body and top of hat

-scrap wood for brim of hat

Putting it together:

-Cut the 2×4 into a 5” piece, a 4” piece, two 3” pieces, and a 2” piece. Cut the scrap into a piece about 4 1/2” x 3 1/2 inch. We had some pine.

-If putting outside, spray paint works . If inside, acrylic would probably be better. Once the paint is dry, just stack the pieces, putting glue in between each layer.

Yardstick Snowman: Fun way to spice up any room for the holidays!

Materials:

-1×3 pine board

-36” yardstick

-Dowel buttons

-scrap pine

Putting it together:

-Cut the 1×3 so you have 3 pieces at 10”, 2 at 8” for the lower and middle of the body. For the head you could cut two 1×3 pieces at 6” and stack them, or use a piece a scrap. We used some scrap and cut it to about 4” tall by 6” wide.

-The brim is a piece cut to 7 1/2” long by 1 1/2” wide. The top of the hat measures 4” tall x 4 1/2” wide

-Starting from the top, position the hat and glue into place. Place the rest of the pieces in order, leaving about 2” between the body and head.

-Attach dowels and paint on face

Turkey: Would look right at home on the table or the mantle!

Materials:

-2×6 board

-Leftover 1×3 or 1×6 pine board

Putting it together:

-Sketch out your turkey on the 2×6. Ours is about 4 1/2’ wide and 6” tall. Sketch out the feathers, along with the beak and wattle, on the pine board. Cut them out using the method of your choice. A band saw was used for this project. Jig saw and hand saw also work well.

-Sand edges down a little bit. Paint/stain as desired.

-Check to make sure your pieces are where you want them. Attach using nails and glue.