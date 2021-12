HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - State Attorney General Maura Healey has filed a notice of appeal in Hampden County Superior Court for the reversal of the courts decision dismissing charges against former superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton of the Soldiers’ Home.

The Attorney General's Office began an investigation in April 2020 after a total of 247 veterans lived at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home before the outbreak began. Of those, 160 became infected and 76 veterans died of the virus. In September of 2020, Attorney General Maura Healey announced criminal charges against two former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.