Fiddle music to preview Southampton’s summer concert series

Southampton is hosting a series of free summer concerts. Here to give us a preview are organizer Deb D’Amico and Sarah the Fiddler with Logan.

The concerts are held rain or shine at 7PM at Sothampton’s Conant Park Pavilion. You can watch and listen under the covered pavilion or enjoy the performances from the lawn area. There’s also a playground for the kids!

Upcoming concerts are:

June 26th- Decades (50s & 60s pop)

July 10th- Sarah the Fiddler

July 24th- Lindsey Labelle

August 7th- The Brian and Vicky Show

August 21st- Dan Kane and Friends with Fred Marion

September 21st The Dukes of Hazardville (begins at 6PM)