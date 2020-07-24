Field Trip Friday: Fun at Look Park

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal went to the lovely Look Park in Northampton this Friday for Field Trip Friday. First we met with Look Park Executive Director Jilian Larkin, who told us about the history of Look Park, which celebrated its 90th birthday this month.

Next, Look Park Operations Director Sebastian Ross told us about the new Spray Park and the activities that you can enjoy there.

Next, Shelia Magalhaes, owner of HeartSong Yoga, lead us in an inversion sequence that ended in headstands!

Finally, we took our big appetites over to Jeff Katz of Arnold’s Meats in Chicopee and East Longmeadow. Katz fired up a grill and showed us how to make the perfect burger.