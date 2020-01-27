Fill Your Cup: A Self-care and Wellness Festival fundraiser

(Mass Appeal) – The Promethean Project is hosting their annual fundraiser, and this year it’s all about self-love and self-care!! Steve Opalenik, President of The Promethean Project joins us with the details.

The event happens on February 1st fro, 10 AM – 3 PM at 116 Pleasant Street in Easthampton.

The wellness festival will feature professionals offering breakout sessions on different ways to practice self-care, honor yourself, and chase your passions! There will also be acoustic bands performing; as well as the announcement of the adolescent winners of the Art As Self Care Challenge.

All proceeds will go to the non-profit, The Promethean Project, to help them open a wellness center and create more programming.

The event is free, but donations are always welcome.

For more information, visit https://theprometheanproject.org