(Mass Appeal) – One of the most common resolutions for the New Year is to get control of your finances. Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam joined us with helpful tips to get started.

Todd noted that you should set financial goals to give your finances direction. He uses S.M.A.R.T goals, which stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Rewarding, and Timely.

What’s one tip if you want to get a handle on things? Todd says get organized! Know your expenses, keep receipts and a journal.