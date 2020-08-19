Finance 101: How the Cares Act affects your federal student loan

(Mass Appeal) – The Cares Act suspended payments and interest on federal student loans until Sept. 30th. President Trump recently signed an executive order extending the moratorium until Dec. 31. Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam joined us with more information on how this suspension affects your federal loans.

Todd noted that it’s important to check your loan servicer often for important updates, adding that the Cares Act only affects federal loans.

He added that people who are not seeking Public Service Loan Forgiveness should take advantage of the zero interest and continue to make payments.